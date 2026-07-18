Leaders honour Founding Fathers and reaffirm commitment to unity and future generations
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, reaffirmed the nation's commitment to preserving the principles of unity and safeguarding the achievements of the Union as the country marked Union Pledge Day on Saturday.
In a post on X, Sheikh Mohamed said Union Pledge Day is an occasion to renew commitment to the principles of unity established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow Founding Rulers.
He said the signing of the Declaration of the Union and the UAE Constitution on 18 July 1971 marked a defining moment in the nation's history, adding that as the UAE continues to build on its achievements, it remains guided by the values that shaped its foundation to inspire future generations.
Meanwhile, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said Union Pledge Day commemorates the day on which the Founding Fathers agreed on the idea of the Union and the UAE Constitution.
In a post on X, he said the occasion renews the nation's pledge to preserve the Union, strengthen its foundations and reinforce solidarity to protect the country's achievements while building the future for generations to come.
"Union Pledge... the day the Founding Fathers agreed on the idea of the Union and the Constitution of the Union... the day we renew our pledge to preserve this Union... renew our determination to strengthen this foundation... and renew our solidarity to safeguard our achievements and build the future of the Union's generations," Sheikh Mohammed wrote.
Union Pledge Day marks the historic agreement reached by the Founding Fathers on 18 July 1971, when they signed the Declaration of the Union and approved the UAE Constitution, laying the constitutional foundations for the establishment of the United Arab Emirates later that year.