A message underscoring national strength, unity and long-term resilience
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, stressed the UAE’s commitment to protecting the UAE, and strengthening the bonds of unity and cohesion among its people.
In a message posted on his official X account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “On the Day of Solidarity, we reaffirm our commitment to protecting our homeland, strengthening the bonds of unity and cohesion among our people, and enhancing our confidence in the resilience and steadfastness of our development journey."
He added that the UAE also renews its determination to fulfil the aspirations of its people, advance national prosperity, and contribute to stability across the region and the wider world.
