UAE President reaffirms commitment to stability and prosperity on Day of Solidarity

Sheikh Mohamed highlights UAE's resilience on Solidarity Day

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE will continue working towards a more stable and prosperous future for all.

In a message posted on X to coincide with the annual observance on January 17, Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the UAE’s enduring resilience and the determination of its people.

“On this Day of Solidarity, we are reminded of the UAE’s enduring resilience and the courage and determination of its people,” he wrote.

He added that this spirit, “characterised by unity and resolve”, continues to empower the nation to overcome challenges, seize opportunities and press ahead with confidence towards a more secure and prosperous future.

