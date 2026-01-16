UAE marks 'Day of Solidarity': When and where to watch aerial displays

Sky-high tribute: Watch UAE take to the skies for 'Day of Solidarity' ceremonies
Abu Dhabi: January 17 is observed as the 'Day of Solidarity' or 'Day of Resolve', a national milestone symbolising the UAE’s strength, unity, and readiness in the face of threats.
The occasion recalls the 2022 terrorist attack on Abu Dhabi, when Houthi militia targeted civilian sites, including fuel tankers and areas near Abu Dhabi International Airport, killing three civilians and injuring others.
This year marks the fourth anniversary of the Day of Solidarity, observed through national events and awareness campaigns across all seven emirates.
On Friday, sermons across mosques highlighted the meaning of resolve and collective responsibility, linking the protection of security and stability to both religious and national duties. Government platforms also marked the day digitally, uniting under the Day of Solidarity branding to convey a single national message of vigilance and unity.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, urged all residents to follow national media channels, which will broadcast the national anthem at 11:00 am on Saturday.
The Day of Solidarity features symbolic national moments across all seven emirates:
11:00 am: National anthem broadcast across TV and radio channels, creating a shared moment of reflection.
Aerial displays: Synchronised flights by the UAE Armed Forces and Knights of the Emirates fly over major landmarks as a symbol of discipline, professionalism, and unity.
The campaign’s logo is projected onto prominent landmarks and public spaces, including Burj Khalifa, ADNOC Tower, and Jebel Jais, showcasing that resolve is a shared national value.
|Emirate
|Helicopters arrival time
|Fighter jets arrival time
|Aerial display smoke location
|Abu Dhabi
|15:05
|16:30
|Abu Dhabi Flagpole area
|Dubai
|15:50
|16:43
|Burj Al Arab
|Sharjah
|16:00
|16:44
|Between the coasts of Dubai and Sharjah
|Ajman
|16:04
|16:45
|Not specified
|Umm Al Quwain
|16:12
|16:46
|Flagpole area
|Ras Al Khaimah
|16:30
|16:51
|Al Qawasim Corniche
|Fujairah (Umbrella Beach)
|17:04
|17:09
|Umbrella Beach
The helicopter segment lasts 2 hours 4 minutes, while fighter jets fly for 34 minutes. Helicopters will also pass over Khor Fakkan Corniche at 16:55, flying between 500–1,000 feet before reaching Fujairah.
The commemoration honours the UAE’s martyrs, brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives defending the nation and its values of justice and truth. Their sacrifice is remembered not just as a moment of loss but as a reminder of the shared responsibility to uphold the country’s security.
Schools, workplaces, and community spaces use the day for discussion, reflection, and reaffirmation of values, reminding residents how intertwined their lives are with the UAE’s story.
For the fourth year, the UAE marks January 17 as the Day of Solidarity, commemorating the Houthi attacks on Abu Dhabi in 2022. The day has evolved into a symbol of unity, resilience, and shared purpose, reflecting the UAE’s response to challenges with calm, cohesion, and determination.
The Day of Solidarity is not a moment of mourning alone. It celebrates the nation’s confidence in the future, demonstrating that adversity can be transformed into purpose and that preparedness, unity, and trust are as essential to national security as any physical defence.
It reinforces the UAE’s belief that strength is measured not only by overcoming challenges but by readiness to face them, ensuring the nation continues its development journey without fear or hesitation.
