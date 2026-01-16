GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE observes ‘Day of Solidarity’ to mark Houthi attack in Abu Dhabi

Day commemorates UAE’s steadfast response to past threats and reinforces national unity

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Events and campaigns honour resilience after the 2022 Houthi militia attack on Abu Dhabi.
Events and campaigns honour resilience after the 2022 Houthi militia attack on Abu Dhabi.
WAM

Abu Dhabi: January 17 is observed in the UAE as the Day of Solidarity (or, Day of Resolve), a national milestone that symbolises the country’s strength, unity, and unwavering preparedness in the face of threats.

The occasion recalls the terrorist attack on Abu Dhabi in 2022, when the Houthi militia targeted civilian sites, including fuel tankers and the vicinity of Abu Dhabi International Airport, claiming the lives of three civilians and injuring others.

Far from being just an incident, the attack became a defining moment of awareness and rebuilding, reaffirming that the UAE can safeguard its security and stability against any challenge. Each year, the Day of Solidarity revives the nation’s commitment to strength, patience, and readiness, reflecting the vision of the UAE leadership that true power lies not only in overcoming crises but in anticipating and preparing for them.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised this stance: “We are advocates of peace, goodness, and compassion, yet at the same time we are people of resolve and determination when it comes to threats to our security.” This ethos guides the UAE’s dual approach of pursuing peace while remaining vigilant and prepared to defend it.

Fourth anniversary

This year, the fourth anniversary of the Day of Solidarity is commemorated across all emirates, with media coverage, awareness campaigns, and national events reflecting unity, loyalty, solidarity, and resilience. The day highlights the UAE leadership and people standing together against threats, supported by advanced defence capabilities and strong alliances.

State institutions demonstrate their readiness to protect citizens and residents, continuing investments in cutting-edge defence technologies. The UAE also reinforces its role in regional security, cooperating with friendly nations to maintain peace and counter extremism while promoting coexistence and prosperity.

National events

National events include a synchronised aerial display by the UAE Armed Forces and the Knights of the Emirates, flying over major landmarks in every emirate, a powerful symbol of discipline, professionalism, and unity. The campaign’s logo is projected onto prominent landmarks and public spaces, including Burj Khalifa, ADNOC Tower, and Jebel Jais, showcasing that resolve is a shared national value.

Friday sermons

In mosques, Friday sermons highlight the meaning of resolve and collective responsibility, linking the protection of security and stability to both religious and national duties. The observance extends digitally, with government platforms uniting under the Day of Solidarity branding to convey a single national message of vigilance and unity.

The Day of Solidarity stands as a testament to the UAE’s unyielding will, a homeland capable of turning challenges into opportunities, and a society firmly united in its commitment to peace, security, and resilience.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEYemen

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Day of Solidarity 2026: UAE honours unity, martyrs, and resilience

Day of Solidarity: When and where to watch aerial show

2m read
The occasion stresses that the UAE stands as one people, united behind its leadership and national institutions, determined to protect its security while continuing its development journey without fear or hesitation.

UAE marks four years since January 17 Houthi attack

4m read
UAE condemns deadly attack in northwest Pakistan

UAE condemns deadly attack in northwest Pakistan

1m read
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims over this heinous attack

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Palmyra

1m read