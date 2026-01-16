UAE observes ‘Day of Solidarity’ to mark Houthi attack in Abu Dhabi

Day commemorates UAE’s steadfast response to past threats and reinforces national unity
Abu Dhabi: January 17 is observed in the UAE as the Day of Solidarity (or, Day of Resolve), a national milestone that symbolises the country’s strength, unity, and unwavering preparedness in the face of threats.
The occasion recalls the terrorist attack on Abu Dhabi in 2022, when the Houthi militia targeted civilian sites, including fuel tankers and the vicinity of Abu Dhabi International Airport, claiming the lives of three civilians and injuring others.
Far from being just an incident, the attack became a defining moment of awareness and rebuilding, reaffirming that the UAE can safeguard its security and stability against any challenge. Each year, the Day of Solidarity revives the nation’s commitment to strength, patience, and readiness, reflecting the vision of the UAE leadership that true power lies not only in overcoming crises but in anticipating and preparing for them.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised this stance: “We are advocates of peace, goodness, and compassion, yet at the same time we are people of resolve and determination when it comes to threats to our security.” This ethos guides the UAE’s dual approach of pursuing peace while remaining vigilant and prepared to defend it.
This year, the fourth anniversary of the Day of Solidarity is commemorated across all emirates, with media coverage, awareness campaigns, and national events reflecting unity, loyalty, solidarity, and resilience. The day highlights the UAE leadership and people standing together against threats, supported by advanced defence capabilities and strong alliances.
State institutions demonstrate their readiness to protect citizens and residents, continuing investments in cutting-edge defence technologies. The UAE also reinforces its role in regional security, cooperating with friendly nations to maintain peace and counter extremism while promoting coexistence and prosperity.
National events include a synchronised aerial display by the UAE Armed Forces and the Knights of the Emirates, flying over major landmarks in every emirate, a powerful symbol of discipline, professionalism, and unity. The campaign’s logo is projected onto prominent landmarks and public spaces, including Burj Khalifa, ADNOC Tower, and Jebel Jais, showcasing that resolve is a shared national value.
In mosques, Friday sermons highlight the meaning of resolve and collective responsibility, linking the protection of security and stability to both religious and national duties. The observance extends digitally, with government platforms uniting under the Day of Solidarity branding to convey a single national message of vigilance and unity.
The Day of Solidarity stands as a testament to the UAE’s unyielding will, a homeland capable of turning challenges into opportunities, and a society firmly united in its commitment to peace, security, and resilience.
