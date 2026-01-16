GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE mosques dedicate Friday sermons to Day of Solidarity

A nationwide sermon reflects the UAE’s journey, unity and strength

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Friday sermons will highlight unity, leadership and national resilience
Friday sermons will highlight unity, leadership and national resilience
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Mosques across the UAE will dedicate Friday sermons to Day of Solidarity, a national occasion marked on January 17.

The sermon, to be delivered nationwide, will highlight the UAE’s journey under its leadership, emphasising cohesion between the people and their rulers, the role of the armed forces in safeguarding stability, and the importance of placing national interest above all else.

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat announced that Friday’s sermon across all mosques will be delivered under the theme “Day of Solidarity.”

In a statement published on its official website, the Authority said that January 17 marks the Emirati Day of Solidarity, a national occasion that reflects the UAE’s pride in its loyal people, who have rallied around their leadership, believed in its vision, and contributed to the nation’s achievements. 

Related Topics:
UAEAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

FILE - South Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki attends an event as part of the 11th Pusan International Film Festival in Busan, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2006. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

South Korean movie star Ahn Sung-ki dies at 74

2m read
New sermon schedule takes effect from first Friday of 2026 across all emirates.

Unified Friday prayer timing takes effect today in UAE

1m read
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

Friday prayer time in Dubai, Sharjah, other emirates

3m read
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

UAE changes Friday prayer and sermon time starting 2026

1m read