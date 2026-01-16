ECSSR hosts seminar titled ‘January 17: Resolve and Determination’

Seminar recalls UAE unity and strength after the 2022 Houthi attack
Abu Dhabi: The Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) on Wednesday hosted a seminar at its headquarters titled “January 17: Resolve and Determination”, as part of its ongoing efforts to highlight key national issues.
The seminar explored the meaning of Emirati resolve and determination as demonstrated during the brutal Houthi attack on the UAE on January 17, 2022. The programme included a keynote address from the Ministry of Defence, delivered by Major General Staff Pilot Saleh Mohammed bin Majren Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard. He said January 17 has become a pivotal moment in the UAE’s history — not as a day of threat, but as a symbol of resolve and willpower.
He added that on that day the UAE reaffirmed that its security is a red line, built on a strong and integrated system led by wise leadership marked by foresight and determination, protected by its valiant armed forces, and supported by a vigilant and aware society.
The seminar also featured a panel discussion with Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security; Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council; and Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of ECSSR.
In his remarks, Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim said the most important factor in thwarting the terrorist attack was the firm and measured response of the wise leadership, combined with a policy of full transparency that reassured the public and thwarted attempts to disrupt daily life. He praised the strong national unity shown in support of the leadership.
He added that the UAE entered Yemen at the request of its legitimate government to counter Houthi militias and withdrew with honour after liberating vast areas and returning them to their people, stressing that the UAE would never regret the sacrifices made for Yemen.
Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi said the handling of the January 17 events reflected the UAE’s high level of readiness to confront challenges, supported by a strong institutional framework operating to the highest professional standards. He also highlighted the country’s strategy to promote coexistence and solidarity at home and abroad.
Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al Nuaimi said January 17 will remain a key part of the UAE’s collective memory and national identity, stressing the role of education in strengthening national cohesion.
The seminar was attended by a wide range of officials, experts, researchers and interested participants.
