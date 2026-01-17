Emirati Resolve and the imperative of confronting terrorist organisations

Furthermore, the UAE played a decisive role in liberating the city of Mukalla from Al Qaida, expelling the terrorist organisation and disrupting its operational and financial networks. These achievements did not merely represent tactical victories; they reflected a doctrine of proactive security — one that denies armed groups the space to entrench, finance themselves, or impose their will on state institutions. In turn, these operations enabled the Yemeni government to return and resume its functions, reinforcing the principle that state legitimacy is the cornerstone of long-term stability.