UAE categorically denies allegations and false claims linking it to the discovery of weapons in Yemen’s Mukalla

Defence ministry says allegations are baseless, stresses UAE forces left Yemen in December

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Saudi-backed Yemeni forces in the city of Mukalla in Yemen's coastal southern Hadramawt province.
The Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates has categorically denied the claims and misleading allegations made during a press conference held by Hadramout Governor Salem Al-Hanbashi, regarding the purported discovery of quantities of weapons and explosives allegedly linked to the UAE at Al Riyan Airport in the Yemeni city of Mukalla. The Ministry affirmed that these claims are baseless, deceptive, and unsupported by any evidence or factual foundation.

The Ministry stressed that such allegations are entirely unfounded and constitute an unacceptable attempt to distort facts, mislead public opinion, deliberately tarnish the reputation of the UAE Armed Forces, and undermine their commitments and well-established record.

It clarified that UAE forces officially and publicly completed their full withdrawal from Yemen on 3 December 2025. This withdrawal included the transfer of all equipment, weapons, and systems in accordance with recognised and approved military procedures, leaving no room for any interpretation or claim of a UAE military, logistical, or technical presence on Yemeni territory.

Regarding the allegations raised about the existence of so-called “secret prisons” within Al Riyan Airport, the Ministry emphasised that these claims amount to nothing more than fabrication and deliberate disinformation aimed at constructing false narratives devoid of accuracy and professionalism. It confirmed that the facilities in question are merely military accommodations, operations rooms, and fortified shelters—some of which are underground—a common and well-known feature of airports and military installations worldwide, carrying no implications beyond their normal military context.

The Ministry of Defence further underscored that invoking the name of the United Arab Emirates in such allegations raises serious questions about the true motives and parties behind the promotion of these falsehoods. It noted that this reflects a blatant attempt to advance political agendas at the expense of truth, as part of a systematic campaign to distort the image of the UAE and the sacrifices made by its soldiers in support of Yemen and in safeguarding its security and stability for more than a decade.

Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
