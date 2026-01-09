In this context, the UAE is credited with its media maturity and the steadiness of its discourse, particularly in the face of a reckless and immoral campaign grounded in false rumours, ambiguous narratives, and the unscrupulous use of modern technologies to produce deceptive content that quickly reveals its emptiness before public opinion. Although the number of Emirati voices on social media is relatively small compared to the opposing mobilisation that occupied Twitter in an orchestrated campaign of verbal attacks against the state, the dignity and consistency of the UAE’s media discourse are not weaknesses; they are genuine assets that must be preserved in this crisis and in all crises. Holding the moral high ground is essential in any debate — and this is the UAE’s natural position.