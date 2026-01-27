Why does the UAE not respond to the frenzied media campaign?

In reality, these campaigns are neither emotional nor spontaneous. They are organised and carefully managed, relying on the repetition of specific narratives and their intensive dissemination through infographics, hashtags, and shifting storylines dictated by well-known media “operations rooms.” They operate according to the logic of quantity rather than quality, and of saturation rather than credibility — where truth is not the governing principle, but rather the act of offense and reputational damage as an end in itself.