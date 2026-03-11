Dawoodi Bohra community in UAE donates Dh2.1 million to ‘Edge of Life’ campaign

Contribution helps rescue five million children from hunger worldwide
Dubai: The Dawoodi Bohra community in the UAE has announced a contribution of Dh2.1 million to support the ‘Edge of Life’ campaign, seeking to raise at least Dh1 billion to combat childhood hunger and malnutrition.
Launched during Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the humanitarian initiative is being implemented under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).
The ‘Edge of Life’ campaign aims to help children living in the world’s most vulnerable communities, especially those affected by natural disasters and conflicts.
According to figures cited by the organisers, five children under the age of five die every minute globally due to hunger and malnutrition, emphasising the need for action.
The drive is also in partnership with international organisations including UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, and Action Against Hunger.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
In a statement, Kinana Jamaluddin, representative of Sultan Al Bohra and head of the Dawoodi Bohra community in Dubai, has noted that the initiative reflects the UAE’s longstanding culture of generosity and humanitarian leadership.
"The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger reflects the noble humanitarian values that define the UAE, and its community’s established culture of giving and generosity, which made it a role model of compassion, tolerance and commitment to philanthropy," said Jamaluddin.
"It is an honour to join this Ramadan campaign and contribute to achieving its noble humanitarian goals in accordance with the teaching of Islam. We are confident this campaign will significantly add to international efforts aimed at eradicating childhood hunger."
The ‘Edge of Life’ campaign continues to welcome contributions from individuals and institutions through several channels.
Donations can be made through the campaign website or by contacting the dedicated call centre on the toll-free number (800 4999).
Moreover, contributions can be made through bank transfers in UAE dirhams to the campaign’s account at Emirates Islamic Bank.
Donations via SMS are also available by sending the word “LIFE” to specific du and e& numbers, enabling contributors to donate amounts including Dh10, Dh50, Dh100 or Dh500.
Other donation options can be accessed through the DubaiNow app, the fundraising platform YallaGive under the "Donations" tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform, Jood.