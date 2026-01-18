Today, as the anniversary of January 17 returns, echoes of the past resurface in a different form. A coordinated media campaign led by Muslim Brotherhood-linked networks and hostile actors seeks to undermine the UAE’s role in Yemen and to strain the strong partnership between the two pillars of the Arab Coalition supporting Yemeni legitimacy: the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. This campaign is merely an extension of repeated attempts targeting the UAE to weaken Gulf unity and to disrupt the region’s collective moment on the broader Arab stage. I think that responding to such efforts is a sovereign and diplomatic matter managed with high professionalism by Emirati institutions, which address these challenges with strategic prudence. The UAE does not engage in online political squabbles; instead, it relies on wise leadership and credible diplomatic and media tools to clarify its positions with composure and authority.