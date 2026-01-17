GOLD/FOREX
Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up as UAE observes ‘Day of Solidarity’

Aerial displays to follow across the seven emirates

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
The display set the tone for a day of commemorations observed across the country.
X/@DXBMediaOffice

Dubai: The UAE is marking the ‘Day of Solidarity’ or 'Day of Resolve' today, January 17, with nationwide displays, as fighter jets and helicopters are set to sweep across the skies of all seven emirates this afternoon.

Late on Friday, the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, was illuminated with the ‘Day of Solidarity’ logo, its façade transformed into a vertical canvas visible across Dubai’s skyline. The display set the tone for a day of commemorations observed across the country.

Saturday’s programme includes aerial displays organised by the UAE Armed Forces in collaboration with the Emirates Knights Air Show. The air convoy, featuring fighter jets and helicopters, is scheduled to depart from Abu Dhabi and pass over all seven emirates, tracing a route that symbolically links the nation from west to east.

The flypast will be visible at several public locations, including the Flag Pole area in Abu Dhabi, JBR Beach in Dubai, Al Buhaira Corniche in Sharjah, Ajman Beach, the Flag Pole area in Umm Al Quwain, Corniche Al Qawasim in Ras Al Khaimah, and Umbrella Beach in Fujairah. Timings vary by location, with helicopters generally preceding the fighter jets by several minutes.

Aerial display schedule:

EmirateHelicopters arrival timeFighter jets arrival timeAerial display smoke location
Abu Dhabi15:0516:30Abu Dhabi Flagpole area
Dubai15:5016:43Burj Al Arab
Sharjah16:0016:44Between the coasts of Dubai and Sharjah
Ajman16:0416:45Not specified
Umm Al Quwain16:1216:46Flagpole area
Ras Al Khaimah16:3016:51Al Qawasim Corniche
Fujairah (Umbrella Beach)17:0417:09Umbrella Beach

The ‘Day of Solidarity’ marks its fourth anniversary this year. It commemorates the spirit of Emirati gallantry and the enduring bond between the leadership and the people.

