January 17: A defining moment of national resolve — we are all, without exception, the UAE

Day reaffirms the country's position as steadfast advocate of tolerance and peace
“We are advocates of peace, goodness, and compassion… yet at the same time, we are people of resolve and determination when it comes to any threat to our security.”
— His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates
In the collective memory of nations, certain dates transcend the boundaries of time and event. They cease to be mere historical markers and instead become moments of heightened national awareness — reference points that shape identity, reinforce values, and guide future action. January 17 stands as one such moment in the national consciousness of the United Arab Emirates.
This year marks the fourth anniversary of the Day of Solidarity, established as a national annual occasion inspired by the events of January 17, 2022. It is not observed as a recollection of a passing incident, but as a defining milestone upon which lessons are drawn and strength is renewed. The concept of resolve, in its deepest sense, reflects fortitude, patience, discipline, and selfless commitment to the homeland.
The Day of Solidarity is not a commemorative event confined to memory; it is a living national landmark. It reaffirms a fundamental truth: the strength of nations is not measured solely by their capacity to overcome crises, but by their readiness to confront them — by their ability to transform adversity into a catalyst for cohesion, preparedness, and confidence in the future.
The Houthi terrorist attack on the UAE on January 17, 2022, constituted a defining moment in the trajectory of the modern Emirati state. It was neither a fleeting security breach nor an isolated act of aggression. Rather, it represented a comprehensive test of national resilience — one that assessed the robustness of state institutions, the readiness of defence and security systems, the unity of society, and the depth of public trust in leadership.
While the immediate physical impact of the attack was limited — swiftly and professionally contained by the UAE’s political, military, and security institutions — its strategic implications were profound. The incident served as a stark reminder of the realities of a volatile regional environment marked by instability, proxy conflicts, and asymmetric threats. It reinforced a core principle: stability in such a context is not accidental, but a strategic achievement that must be continuously safeguarded, reinforced, and defended.
The objectives of the attack were clear and deliberate. They sought to undermine national security, instill fear among citizens and residents, disrupt critical infrastructure, damage the UAE’s economic standing and global investment appeal, and exert pressure on its sovereign decision-making. Yet every one of these objectives failed. The UAE responded with composure, decisiveness, and resolve. It addressed the sources of aggression firmly and proportionately, reaffirming an unequivocal principle: sovereignty is inviolable, and aggression will be met with accountability. The nation’s infrastructure remained secure, its international reputation intact, and its political independence uncompromised.
Far from being a moment of vulnerability, January 17 became a pivotal point of national affirmation and strategic rebuilding. It demonstrated the UAE’s capacity to protect its security and stability under the most challenging circumstances. Each year, the Day of Resolve renews the country’s commitment to preparedness, resilience, and vigilance, reflecting the vision of wise leadership that understands true strength lies not only in managing crises, but in anticipating them.
The event also underscored the strategic role of the UAE Armed Forces and the country’s advanced defense capabilities. In an era defined by missile warfare, unmanned systems, and non-traditional threats, deterrence is no longer theoretical — it is a core pillar of national security. The UAE proved that it possesses not only advanced military capabilities, but also the strategic clarity, operational readiness, and institutional coordination required to deter and neutralise emerging threats.
Equally significant was the international dimension of the response. The principled and immediate support extended by the French Republic, a steadfast strategic partner, reaffirmed the depth and credibility of bilateral alliances. It demonstrated that genuine partnerships are tested and validated in moments of adversity, not merely articulated in times of calm.
History shows that nations are built during periods of prosperity through vision, planning, and sustained effort — but they are consolidated in moments of crisis. January 17 revealed a united home front, a society bound by shared purpose, and a leadership capable of protecting achievements while bearing responsibility under pressure. The UAE’s leadership demonstrated presence, decisiveness, and confidence — qualities that inspire trust in both stability and uncertainty.
On this anniversary, the people of the UAE renew their pledge of loyalty to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and to the nation’s wise leadership. It is a collective reaffirmation of commitment — to serve the homeland, safeguard its sovereignty, and contribute to its continued progress, ensuring that its legacy of achievement is passed intact to future generations.
The Day of Resolve symbolises the unity of the UAE — leadership and people — in the face of any threat to national security. It reflects the determination of the sons and daughters of the nation who stand as the first line of defence against all forms of aggression, equipped with advanced capabilities and supported by trusted alliances that can be relied upon in times of crisis.
It is also an enduring testament to dedication and sacrifice, reaffirming the UAE’s position as a global centre for humanitarian action and a steadfast advocate of tolerance and peace, in service of regional and international stability and prosperity.
The UAE’s historic stance against terrorism reflects a firm conviction that confronting extremist groups and those who support them is not merely a security obligation, but a comprehensive humanitarian responsibility — one that demands coordinated international action to confront a threat that endangers states and societies worldwide.
For decades, the UAE has been at the forefront of warning against the dangers of terrorism, consistently calling for regional and global cooperation to counter it and address its root causes. It has played an active role in initiatives aimed at strengthening international peace and security, guided by a responsible foreign policy and a principled commitment to humanitarian values.
The lessons of January 17 are deep and enduring. Foremost among them is the absolute primacy of the nation and the imperative of protecting its security, sovereignty, and stability. Self-reliance remains the foundation of national resilience, reinforced by institutional efficiency, integrated governance, and seamless coordination across all sectors — elements that are as vital in times of adversity as they are during periods of growth.
The UAE’s cumulative achievements have positioned it as a global model of stability, development, and ambition — earning respect from allies and, inevitably, hostility from adversaries. This reality places a heightened responsibility on every individual and institution to protect the nation’s reputation, preserve its gains, and actively contribute to its continued advancement.
In an increasingly unpredictable world, marked by geopolitical turbulence and regional complexity, the UAE’s leadership continues to navigate challenges with balance, foresight, and strategic wisdom. Through a strong network of partnerships, careful decision-making, and unwavering commitment to national interests, the state remains resilient amid shifting global dynamics.
January 17 will endure as a defining chapter in the UAE’s national narrative. What was intended to be a day of fear was transformed into a testament of unity, dignity, and resolve. The nation emerged stronger, more confident, and more cohesive.
And on this day, as always, we reaffirm a simple and enduring truth: we are all, without exception, the UAE.
