UAE marks 'Day of Solidarity': Historic flypast wows residents across all seven emirates

Residents witness spectacular aerial display linking all seven emirates
The UAE marked the Day of Solidarity (or Day of Resolve) on January 17 with spectacular fighter jet and helicopter flypasts across all seven emirates. Now in its fourth year, the day honours national unity, resilience, and readiness, commemorating the 2022 attacks on Abu Dhabi while celebrating Emirati courage and the enduring bond between leadership and citizens.
Organised by the UAE Armed Forces with the Emirates Knights Air Show, the aerial displays celebrated national unity, resilience, and preparedness, highlighting Emirati courage and the enduring bond between leadership and citizens.
