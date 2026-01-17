GOLD/FOREX
News

UAE marks 'Day of Solidarity': Historic flypast wows residents across all seven emirates

Residents witness spectacular aerial display linking all seven emirates

Last updated:
Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist
2 MIN READ
Residents watch fighter jets flypast along Sharjah beach as UAE observes ‘Day of Solidarity’
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The UAE marked the Day of Solidarity (or Day of Resolve) on January 17 with spectacular fighter jet and helicopter flypasts across all seven emirates. Now in its fourth year, the day honours national unity, resilience, and readiness, commemorating the 2022 attacks on Abu Dhabi while celebrating Emirati courage and the enduring bond between leadership and citizens.

Organised by the UAE Armed Forces with the Emirates Knights Air Show, the aerial displays celebrated national unity, resilience, and preparedness, highlighting Emirati courage and the enduring bond between leadership and citizens.

1/4
UAE marks Day of Solidarity: Spectacular fighter jet and helicopter displays over all seven emirates on January 17.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2/4
Symbolic flypast: Aircraft traced a west-to-east route, representing national strength and unity.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3/4
Commemorating 2022 attacks: The day honours victims of Houthi missile strikes on Abu Dhabi, which killed three and injured others.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
4/4
Aerial showcase: Programme organised by the UAE Armed Forces with Emirates Knights Air Show, thrilling spectators across the country.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
UAE

