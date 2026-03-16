Airline says Dubai flights cancelled as airport temporarily suspends operations
Dubai: Flights operated by Air India Express to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah will continue as scheduled despite disruptions affecting services to Dubai.
“Air India Express' ad-hoc flight operations to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah will continue as announced.”
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The airline said the move comes after Dubai International Airport temporarily suspended all flight operations, forcing cancellations of services operated by both Air India and Air India Express to and from Dubai for the day. The airline's sister carrier Air India has suspended its Dubai operations for the day.
“Dubai International Airport has temporarily suspended all flight operations to and from the airport. As a result, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Dubai have been cancelled for the day.”
Passengers affected by the Dubai cancellations have been offered flexible options at no extra cost.
However, Dubai Airports suspended operations at DXB after Emirates said it expects to operate a "limited schedule after 10 am Dubai local time today (Monday, March 16)," it said in an update. However, owing to this incident, some flights on today’s schedule have been cancelled, the airline stated.
The announcement from Air India Express comes after Dubai Airports reported a temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.
The Dubai Media Office reported a drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world's busiest airport. DMO said the incident affected one of the airport's fuel tanks.
Shortly after, Dubai Civil Defence teams successfully contained the fire resulting from an impact to one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. "No injuries have been reported," said Dubai Media Office.