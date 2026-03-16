GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Dubai flight suspension: Air India Express continues UAE flights via Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, RAK

Airline says Dubai flights cancelled as airport temporarily suspends operations

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Air
Air
Air India Express/ Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Flights operated by Air India Express to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah will continue as scheduled despite disruptions affecting services to Dubai.

“Air India Express' ad-hoc flight operations to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah will continue as announced.”

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

The airline said the move comes after Dubai International Airport temporarily suspended all flight operations, forcing cancellations of services operated by both Air India and Air India Express to and from Dubai for the day. The airline's sister carrier Air India has suspended its Dubai operations for the day.

“Dubai International Airport has temporarily suspended all flight operations to and from the airport. As a result, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Dubai have been cancelled for the day.”

Passengers affected by the Dubai cancellations have been offered flexible options at no extra cost.

However, Dubai Airports suspended operations at DXB after Emirates said it expects to operate a "limited schedule after 10 am Dubai local time today (Monday, March 16)," it said in an update. However, owing to this incident, some flights on today’s schedule have been cancelled, the airline stated.

The announcement from Air India Express comes after Dubai Airports reported a temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

The Dubai Media Office reported a drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world's busiest airport. DMO said the incident affected one of the airport's fuel tanks.

Shortly after, Dubai Civil Defence teams successfully contained the fire resulting from an impact to one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. "No injuries have been reported," said Dubai Media Office.

Related Topics:
air indiaUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Air India and its budget sister concern Air India Express will not operate flights to and from Dubai on March 16.

Air India cancels all March 16 Dubai flights

1h ago2m read
Flights to UAE halted by Air India due to new airport rules

Air India cancel UAE flights, Delhi–Dubai limited

1m read
UAE flight update: Air India, Air India Express cancel multiple services

Air India, Air India Express reduce UAE flights

2m read
Additional flights cover Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah, prioritising passengers with active bookings.

Air India adds extra UAE flights amid cancellations

2m read