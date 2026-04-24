New Abu Dhabi–Amman route to boost travel between UAE and Jordan
Abu Dhabi: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of direct flights to Amman Civil Airport (ADJ) in Jordan, with the new service set to begin on May 1, 2026.
The route will operate three times a week between Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Amman Civil Airport, offering passengers a more convenient and seamless travel option between the two cities.
The move expands the airline’s network in Jordan to a second destination from the UAE capital, complementing its existing operations to Queen Alia International Airport (AMM) in Amman. The expansion also reflects growing demand for affordable travel between the UAE and Jordan, particularly among business and leisure travellers.
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia Group, said the new route demonstrates the airline’s commitment to strengthening connectivity and expanding its regional footprint. “We are pleased to expand our presence in Jordan with the launch of our new service to Amman Civil Airport,” he said, adding that the route would provide customers with greater choice and convenience when travelling between the UAE and Jordan.