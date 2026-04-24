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Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches direct flights to Amman Civil Airport

New Abu Dhabi–Amman route to boost travel between UAE and Jordan

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The route will operate three times a week between Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Amman Civil Airport, offering passengers a more convenient and seamless travel option between the two cities.
The route will operate three times a week between Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Amman Civil Airport, offering passengers a more convenient and seamless travel option between the two cities.
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Abu Dhabi: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of direct flights to Amman Civil Airport (ADJ) in Jordan, with the new service set to begin on May 1, 2026. 

The route will operate three times a week between Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Amman Civil Airport, offering passengers a more convenient and seamless travel option between the two cities.

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The move expands the airline’s network in Jordan to a second destination from the UAE capital, complementing its existing operations to Queen Alia International Airport (AMM) in Amman. The expansion also reflects growing demand for affordable travel between the UAE and Jordan, particularly among business and leisure travellers.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia Group, said the new route demonstrates the airline’s commitment to strengthening connectivity and expanding its regional footprint. “We are pleased to expand our presence in Jordan with the launch of our new service to Amman Civil Airport,” he said, adding that the route would provide customers with greater choice and convenience when travelling between the UAE and Jordan.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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