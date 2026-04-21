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Jordan condemns terrorist plot targeting UAE

Foreign ministry slams attempt to threaten UAE safety, vows continued support

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Jordan condemns terrorist plot targeting UAE
Gulf News

AMMAN: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan condemned a terrorist plot aimed at undermining the national unity and stability of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as reprehensible attempt to threaten the country's security and safety.

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In a statement carried by Petra News Agency, the Ministry rejected and condemned the plot, expressing its full solidarity with the UAE and support for all measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty, security and stability, as well as the well-being of its citizens and residents.

The Kingdom rejected all forms of violence and terrorism that seek to destabilise security and stability.

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