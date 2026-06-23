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Jordan: Stampede among football fans gathering at Amman's Roman Theatre leaves one dead, eight injured

Incident follows Algeria's 2-1 victory over Jordan as crowds gathered in central Amman

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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: Jordanian football fans watching on giant screens their national team's 2026 World Cup Group J football match against Algeria at Amman's Roman amphitheatre early on Tuesday.
: Jordanian football fans watching on giant screens their national team's 2026 World Cup Group J football match against Algeria at Amman's Roman amphitheatre early on Tuesday.
AFP

Dubai: A stampede among football fans gathering at the Roman Theatre and nearby Hashemite Square in central Amman after Algeria's 2-1 victory over Jordan killed one person and injured eight others early on Tuesday, Jordan's Public Security Directorate (PSD) said.

The PSD said emergency teams responded after heavy crowding and movement at the venue led to multiple injuries. Nine people were transported to hospital, where one of the injured later died, while the remaining eight received treatment for injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

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The deceased was transferred to forensic specialists to determine the exact cause of death, the PSD said. Authorities said the injured were in stable condition and that investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident were continuing. Authorities said the injured were in stable condition.

The security directorate did not immediately provide further details on what triggered the crowd surge or the number of people present at the square at the time of the incident.

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