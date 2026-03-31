Nalanda stampede: Eight dead as temple crowd surge sparks panic

“There was a massive crowd at the temple. The weather is very hot. When women were entering the temple premises after taking a holy dip in cold water, they started collapsing due to dehydration and suffocation. This led to the unfortunate incident. Our personnel were already deployed there. But there was no prior information of such a massive crowd. We have formed an SIT. FSL has reached the spot and CCTV footage is being examined. We will take action against those who are found to be negligent. Eight people died and eight were injured,” Nalanda Superintendent of Police Bharat Son said.