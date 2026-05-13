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Swapan Sadhan Bose, former Mohun Bagan president and Rajya Sabha MP, dies at 79 in Kolkata

His influence extended internationally as Chairman Emeritus of Durham School Dubai

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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'Tutu Babu' passed away late on Tuesday at a private hospital where he had been undergoing treatment for multiple health complications.
'Tutu Babu' passed away late on Tuesday at a private hospital where he had been undergoing treatment for multiple health complications.

Swapan Sadhan Bose, a prominent Indian football administrator and former member of parliament, has died in Kolkata at the age of 79 following a cardiac arrest.

Widely known as 'Tutu Babu,' Mr Bose passed away late on Tuesday at a private hospital where he had been undergoing treatment for multiple health complications.

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A towering figure in Kolkata’s sporting landscape, he served for decades in various capacities at Mohun Bagan Super Giant, one of India’s most storied football clubs. During his tenure, he played a key role in modernising the club and guiding its transition into the professional era of Indian football.

Under his leadership, Mohun Bagan adopted a more global outlook, including the recruitment of international players, strengthening its competitive standing in Indian football.

Beyond sports, Mr Bose also had a political career, serving as a Rajya Sabha MP representing West Bengal.

His influence extended internationally as well. He served as Chairman Emeritus of Durham School Dubai, where he was credited with playing a foundational role in the institution’s early development.

In a LinkedIn post, the school said his mentorship and encouragement were central to its growth. “Mr Bose believed in our vision from the very beginning and provided the school with the foundation, invaluable mentorship, and encouragement that has shaped our growth,” it said.

Colleagues and sporting officials described his passing as the end of an era for Kolkata’s “Maidan” where he was regarded as a bridge between tradition and modern professional football.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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