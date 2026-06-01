The monument was unveiled in December during Messi's widely publicised GOAT Tour of India
Dubai: A giant statue of football icon Lionel Messi was removed from a prominent site in Kolkata on Monday after concerns emerged that the structure was swaying dangerously in the wind.
The 21-metre (70-foot) gold-coloured statue, which depicts Messi lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy, was dismantled using hydraulic cranes and ropes before being transported on an open-top flatbed truck. The removal followed complaints from local residents who noticed the statue moving during windy conditions.
"The statue was removed on Monday afternoon after locals complained it was swaying in the wind," West Bengal lawmaker Sharadwat Mukherjee told agencies. He added that the statue will be stored in a government warehouse while authorities decide on a suitable new location.
The monument was unveiled in December during Messi's widely publicised GOAT Tour of India and quickly became a popular attraction for football fans in the city.
Its removal comes amid a changing political landscape in West Bengal, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently came to power after defeating the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The statue was reportedly commissioned during the tenure of former chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Although India remains best known for cricket, football continues to enjoy widespread popularity, particularly in Kolkata, one of the country's most passionate football centres.