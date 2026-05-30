Messi and Ronaldo enter billionaire club: Who is richer in 2026?

From Saudi megadeals to MLS equity: The business empires behind their billions
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have both reached billionaire status, according to Bloomberg analysis, marking a defining moment in football’s financial era.
Both stars built their fortunes through record salaries, global sponsorships and expanding business portfolios, but with contrasting career paths and brand strategies.
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first footballer to reach billionaire status after joining Al Nassr in 2023, with a contract worth more than $200 million a year.
According to a Bloomberg report, he has earned over $550 million in career wages across Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al Nassr, boosted by a lifetime Nike deal and the global CR7 brand spanning hotels, fashion and endorsements.
Ronaldo’s wealth surged across three phases: elite earnings at Real Madrid (2016–2018), steady growth at Juventus (2018–2021), and a major leap after his 2022 move to Al Nassr, where annual income reached around $200 million.
By 2025–2026, his fortune is driven by Saudi earnings, long-term Nike income and the expanding CR7 business empire.
Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to World Cup victory in Qatar in 2022, has also crossed the $1 billion net worth threshold.
Bloomberg estimates Messi has earned more than $700 million in salary and bonuses since 2007. Adjusted for taxes, investments and sponsorship returns, his net worth now exceeds $1 billion.
That places him alongside Ronaldo among the world’s wealthiest athletes.
Messi’s journey began with a life-changing Barcelona youth contract that included funding for growth hormone treatment, helping launch one of football’s greatest careers.
After winning the World Cup, Messi rejected a reported $400 million annual offer from Saudi Arabia and instead joined Inter Miami CF.
The move proved financially and commercially transformative. He reportedly earns between $70 million and $80 million annually, including equity options and revenue-linked deals such as Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass partnership.
Inter Miami’s valuation has since risen to about $1.45 billion, making it the most valuable football club in the United States.
While Ronaldo built a highly commercial global brand early in his career, Messi’s off-field business growth accelerated later under the guidance of his father, Jorge Messi.
His portfolio now includes:
Real estate and hotel investments
A $232 million REIT in Spain (Edificio Rostower Socimi)
Beverage brand Más+ by Messi
Stake in Argentine restaurant chain El Club de la Milanesa
Potential equity options in Inter Miami
These investments have diversified his income beyond football salaries and endorsements.
Bloomberg highlights a shift in modern football economics: both Messi and Ronaldo reached billionaire status largely through playing salaries, unlike past sports icons who relied mainly on investments.
Earlier billionaire athletes such as Michael Jordan and Roger Federer built wealth heavily through endorsements and equity deals, while today’s football salaries alone can surpass $1 billion over a career.
Ronaldo’s wealth is salary-driven, powered by Saudi contracts, Nike lifetime deals and the CR7 brand.
Messi’s fortune blends late-career US earnings, equity opportunities and diversified investments.
Despite different strategies, both now sit at the top of global sport’s financial hierarchy.
From Barcelona’s youth academy napkin contract to Saudi megadeals and MLS ownership models, Messi and Ronaldo now define a new era where football’s biggest stars are not just athletes but global billion-dollar brands.