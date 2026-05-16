UK Rich List 2026: David Beckham becomes first British billionaire sportsman

From pitch icon to business mogul, Beckham leads Britain’s sporting fortunes
London: Former David Beckham and England star has become Britain’s first billionaire sportsman, according to the 2026 Sunday Times Rich List.
Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham’s collective wealth reached an estimated GBP1.185 billion ($1.583 billion) this year, the Rich List compilers said.
The couple moved into second place among the UK’s wealthiest sports figures, behind the family of former Bernie Ecclestone chief executive, whose wealth was valued at GBP2 billion.
Beckham, who retired from football in 2013, is a co-owner of Inter Miami CF, estimated to be Major League Soccer’s most valuable club at GBP1.07 billion.
The 51-year-old also has lucrative ambassador partnerships with brands including Adidas and Hugo Boss.
During his glittering career, Beckham captained England and won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League with Manchester United, before spells with Real Madrid CF, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Victoria Beckham’s wealth has largely come from her fashion label after initially finding fame as a member of pop group Spice Girls.
Joining Beckham on the Rich List, seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton ranked fifth, with a fortune estimated at GBP435 million.
Reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy placed seventh with an estimated wealth of GBP325 million.
Boxer Anthony Joshua ranked eighth with a fortune of GBP240 million, one place ahead of heavyweight rival Tyson Fury, who was ninth on GBP162 million.
Harry Kane and retired Wimbledon champion Andy Murray shared 10th place, with GBP110 million each.
Among business figures linked to sport, Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United, slipped down the overall Rich List.
His fortune fell by GBP1.85 billion to GBP15.194 billion, according to the list compilers.
The value of Ratcliffe’s petrochemicals company INEOS was reduced to GBP17 billion due to “rising debt, falling revenues and a loss of GBP515.7 million”.
Promoters Barry Hearn and Eddie Hearn have also joined Britain’s billionaire club, with their combined wealth estimated at GBP1.035 billion.
Barry is the founder and president of Matchroom Sport, a leading promoter in boxing, darts and snooker, while his son Eddie serves as chairman of the organisation.