Bend a knee like Beckham: Soccer legend knighted by King Charles III

Beckham bent his knee as King Charles tapped his shoulders, receiving knighthood
London: David Beckham was officially transformed into Sir David Beckham on Tuesday, receiving a knighthood from King Charles III at Windsor Castle. The soccer icon bent his knee as the king tapped his shoulders with the sword in a ceremony marking one of the proudest moments of his life.
"This is without doubt my proudest moment," Beckham said. "To receive an honor like this, of a knight, is beyond anything I ever thought I would receive."
The 50-year-old was knighted for his services to sport and charity. Beckham has spent two decades working with UNICEF and supporting a malaria eradication campaign. He also played a key role in helping London secure the 2012 Summer Olympics.
Beckham’s knighthood recognises not only his athletic achievements but also his extensive contributions off the field.
Beckham is the only English soccer player to score in three World Cups. His 1999 season with Manchester United remains legendary, as the club clinched the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League titles.
With 115 appearances for England, including 59 as captain, Beckham also played for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, and Paris Saint-Germain. He now co-owns Major League Soccer team Inter Miami.
His career faced challenges, most notably during the 1998 World Cup in France when he was sent off for kicking Argentina’s Diego Simeone, earning widespread criticism. In the 2023 Netflix series Beckham, he recounted the abuse he endured, including effigies hanging outside London pubs.
Tuesday’s ceremony also celebrated other notable figures: novelist Kazuo Ishiguro was named a Companion of Honour for literature, and singer-actress Elaine Paige received a damehood, the female equivalent of knighthood.
Beckham’s knighthood was first announced in June as part of King Charles III’s birthday honors list, which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to British society.
