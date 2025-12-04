German president gets royal treatment on UK state visit

Steinmeier, wife guests of honour at dinner hosted by King Charles at Windsor Castle
Windsor: Britain’s King Charles III treated German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to a sumptuous banquet Wednesday, as the pair hailed the countries’ deep ties during the first UK state visit by a German head of state in decades.
Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender were guests of honour at the lavish dinner hosted by Charles and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle, west of London, capping the first day of the three-day visit.
In a heartfelt banquet speech reflecting on centuries of shared history - from the two world wars to a love of beer and football - Steinmeier said Britons and Germans “share an affinity with one another”.
Noting the British influence on his own post-WWII childhood, due to the presence of UK soldiers in his home region and listening to their armed forces’ radio, he added: “Our history binds us together, both the good and the bad chapters.”
In his remarks, Charles - who visited Germany in 2023 in his first overseas trip as monarch - lauded the two countries’ relationship as “deeply historic and richly innovative”.
Turning from painful historic differences to contemporary ties amid the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II, he noted they “together stand with Ukraine and bolster Europe against the threat of further Russian aggression”.
Earlier, Steinmeier received the pomp-filled ceremonial welcome Britain lays on for such occasions - the first involving a German president in 27 years.
He took part in a horse-drawn carriage ride through Windsor, inspected a Guard of Honour at the 1,000-year-old Windsor Castle and was feted with a 41-gun salute.
Steinmeier, whose role is largely ceremonial, met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Downing Street, where the British leader praised the work the two countries had done supporting Ukraine.
Starmer said they were also working together on migration, trade and economic growth and that relations were going from “from strength to strength”.
The German president agreed ties were now in “far better shape” compared to the “difficult” years after Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016.
In his later banquet address, he added Berlin wants “to place our partnership on a new footing”.
The trip, which includes a speech to parliament, came as a deepening security alliance has helped with that shared aim.
Steinmeier was foreign minister when the Brexit referendum occurred and had choice words back then for the “irresponsible politicians” who “lured” Britain into leaving the bloc.
However, UK-EU relations improved under Conservative prime minister Rishi Sunak, and the trend has continued under his centre-left Labour successor Starmer.
Among the gifts exchanged Wednesday, the visiting president gave Charles an umbrella from Bremen firm Schirm Oertel, while the king gifted a handcrafted walking stick featuring a horn handle from Scotland’s Isle of Mull.
Both the German and British governments face pressure from hard-right, anti-immigration parties - the Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the Reform UK Party led by Brexit cheerleader Nigel Farage.
Russia’s 2022 attack of Ukraine and the political turmoil unleashed by the Trump administration have also led key European powers to forge closer ties.
In October 2024, London and Berlin - western Europe’s two biggest military spenders - signed a defence pact, followed by their first “friendship treaty” in July.
The treaty included agreements on preventing irregular migration and promoting cultural and educational exchanges.
History will feature prominently in Steinmeier’s visit, which on Friday takes him to Coventry, a city devastated by German air raids in World War II and twinned with Dresden, which suffered a similar fate at the hands of the Allies.
Steinmeier will lay a wreath at the bombed-out ruins of the city’s old cathedral, joined by members of the Luftwaffe and British servicemen.
He will then travel to Oxford to receive an honorary university doctorate and visit a subsidiary of German industrial giant Siemens.
Representatives from various heavyweight German companies will join Steinmeier’s delegation.
Mercedes is set to announce a 20 million pound ($26.4 million) electric vehicle technology project expected to create 150 jobs in Britain.
The countries’ shared passion for football will be reflected on Thursday when England-based German stars Per Mertesacker and Kai Havertz join Steinmeier to visit a London school.
