Dubai: A Filipino educator has made history after being named a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in King Charles III’s New Year Honours list for 2025.
Edison David, an Executive Headteacher and Ofsted Lead Inspector in the United Kingdom, received the prestigious appointment for his services to education, according to the official public record published in The Gazette. He is believed to be the first individual of Filipino heritage to receive the honour specifically for work in the educational sector.
The recognition marks a significant milestone for the Filipino diaspora, highlighting the professional reach of Filipino educators within the British academic system. David currently serves in multiple capacities, including as a School Improvement Adviser, overseeing standards and leadership across institutions.
Reflecting on the achievement, David traced his journey back to his roots in Central Luzon. "As a teacher who began in a public school in Tarlac City, I never imagined the day would come when I would be recognised at this level," he said. "Today... I continue to carry with me every day the lessons, hard work, and humility that have shaped who I am."
Despite the personal accolade, David dedicated the honour to his peers in the teaching profession. "For me, the MBE is not just for me—it is for all Filipino teachers who serve wholeheartedly and diligently, wherever they are in the world," he added.
He also expressed gratitude to his family, specifically his mother, Minda David, for her guidance, and his seven children for their support throughout his career in the UK.
The MBE is the third-highest ranking Order of the British Empire, awarded to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement or service to the community that has resulted in a significant, long-term impact.
The formal investiture ceremony is expected to take place at Buckingham Palace in the coming months, where the award will be presented by the King or a designated member of the Royal Family.
