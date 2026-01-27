It's former Spice Girl's first public appearance as family unit since son Brooklyn feud
Dubai: The Beckhams put on a united front on Monday evening for their first public outing since their eldest son Brooklyn went nuclear on family dynamics on January 27. The occasion? Victoria Beckham was being awarded the Chevalière de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, one of France’s highest honours, by the French Ministry of Culture.
In the pictures, fashion icon and former Spice Girls member Victoria was joined by her husband, Sir David Beckham, and their three youngest children — Romeo, Cruz, and Harper — along with Romeo and Cruz’s girlfriends, Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostel.
The family posed for photos following the ceremony, presenting a supportive front amid headlines surrounding their eldest son, Brooklyn.
Brooklyn and his wife Nicola were not in attendance.
Just last week, Brooklyn spoke publicly about a falling out with his parents, accusing them of “performative” and “controlling” behaviour and insisting he had no plans to reconcile. Victoria and David have not commented on his remarks.
After receiving the honour, Victoria shared on social media:
“I am so honoured [...] I have always deeply admired the French aesthetic and the seriousness with which it treats fashion: as a form of art. So, to be recognised here and embraced in this way is a profound privilege — one that reflects decades of commitment and dedication.
“My sincere thanks to the French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati, for this honour. Thank you also to business partners who believed in me, my family, and especially David — my husband, and original investor. I couldn’t be more grateful, you are my everything.”
While Victoria and David have yet to address Brooklyn’s comments, their younger sons, Romeo and Cruz, recently alluded to the situation in a lighthearted TikTok video.
