All about David Beckham's epic visit to India meeting Bollywood stars, schools and digging into Indian food

The global icon was out there pouring dal into a bowl like budding street-food chef.
Dubai: David Beckham’s India trip is basically giving wholesome world tour meets soft-focus travel vlog, and honestly, the internet can’t get enough. Before Mumbai rolled out the red carpet for him, Beckham made a meaningful stop in Visakhapatnam — and turned an ordinary school visit into a day the students will brag about for years.
He visited a local school where teachers and groups like Mantra4Change and Education Above All are doing incredible work to help girls access quality education. The Hindu reported the details, while Beckham himself dropped a video playing football with the kids, looking like the world’s coolest surprise guest at recess.
Once he arrived in Mumbai, Beckham received a welcome fit for royalty — aarti, tilak, garland, the works. And because he’s Beckham, he didn’t stop there. He dove straight into Indian food culture by learning to make Dal Ki Chaat. Yes, the global icon was out here pouring dal into a katori and mixing chutneys like a budding street-food chef.
On Instagram, he thanked everyone for the warm reception and said he was making “beautiful memories in Mumbai.” His peaceful sea photo and snap with the hotel staff definitely backed that up.
Before the Mumbai glam, Beckham spent November 26 at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare school in Visakhapatnam. He watched students use modern, hands-on learning instead of just memorizing textbooks. He spoke with the children, played football with them, and genuinely looked like he was having the time of his life. In another Instagram post, he called it a “great day in India,” praising Education Above All’s project-based learning.
From heartfelt school visits to cultural experiences and candid moments, Beckham’s India journey shows just how invested he is in education and children’s welfare. His videos and photos continue to melt hearts online — and honestly, with this kind of charm, how could they not?
