All about David Beckham's epic visit to India meeting Bollywood stars, schools and digging into Indian food

From heartfelt school visits to cultural experiences and candid moments, Beckham’s India journey shows just how invested he is in education and children’s welfare. His videos and photos continue to melt hearts online — and honestly, with this kind of charm, how could they not?

Before the Mumbai glam, Beckham spent November 26 at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare school in Visakhapatnam. He watched students use modern, hands-on learning instead of just memorizing textbooks. He spoke with the children, played football with them, and genuinely looked like he was having the time of his life. In another Instagram post, he called it a “great day in India,” praising Education Above All’s project-based learning.

Once he arrived in Mumbai, Beckham received a welcome fit for royalty — aarti, tilak, garland, the works. And because he’s Beckham, he didn’t stop there. He dove straight into Indian food culture by learning to make Dal Ki Chaat. Yes, the global icon was out here pouring dal into a katori and mixing chutneys like a budding street-food chef.

He visited a local school where teachers and groups like Mantra4Change and Education Above All are doing incredible work to help girls access quality education. The Hindu reported the details, while Beckham himself dropped a video playing football with the kids, looking like the world’s coolest surprise guest at recess.

