What makes the show particularly difficult to stomach is the cast of men, who are almost universally impossible to root for. Satish Sanpal, spends much of the show behaving like a man perpetually trapped in a bachelor party, allegedly always partying with other women, and generally acting in ways that would cause concern in most marriages. Yet the rest of the cast treats it as an amusing personality quirk, repeatedly referring to him as "naughty" as if he's a mischievous schoolboy rather than a grown married man. Tabinda Sanpal's seemingly endless devotion and tolerance of his behavior only adds another layer of confusion to the dynamic.