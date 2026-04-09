The star added that his tongue-in-cheek comments were taken out of context
All’s well with the XO, Kitty cast, and fans can breathe easy.
Recently, speculation swirled around XO, Kitty star Anthony Keyvan after some of his TikTok comments were interpreted as him being 'upset' with the season, largely due to his character’s cheating storylines. The rumours were fueled further by his absence from promotional activities, even though his castmates mentioned him fondly, wishing he could be there and highlighting his signature sense of humour.
In a new interview, Keyvan addressed the rumours directly:
“I’m so grateful and lucky that we have fans who are so involved in us as people and storylines on the show. I do have to say that,the internet and social media is a complicated place, where people take things out of context. Certain things that I said online were meant to be a tongue-and-cheek with the fans have turned into a narrative I didn't wanted to portray. I love my cast and I love my show. No animosity there... I just have to be careful on how I present it. I want to squash that now.”
Recent posts had suggested that Keyvan was “done” with the show and might not return for a possible Season 4, which only intensified fan concern.
Meanwhile, Season 3 of XO, Kitty has soared to the top of Netflix’s global rankings, amassing a staggering 12.9 million views within just four days of its April 2 release. While the To All the Boys spinoff has long been a fan favourite, this season’s meteoric rise is largely attributed to the long-awaited, high-stakes romance between Kitty (Anna Cathcart) and the internet’s beloved “sass-king,” Minho (Sangheon Lee).
Despite some mixed reviews, the season earned widespread praise for the cast’s strong performances and the genuine warmth of the friendships that resonated with viewers. Season 4 has not yet been confirmed, but fans are keeping their fingers—and toes—crossed.