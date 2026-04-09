“I’m so grateful and lucky that we have fans who are so involved in us as people and storylines on the show. I do have to say that,the internet and social media is a complicated place, where people take things out of context. Certain things that I said online were meant to be a tongue-and-cheek with the fans have turned into a narrative I didn't wanted to portray. I love my cast and I love my show. No animosity there... I just have to be careful on how I present it. I want to squash that now.”