XO, Kitty follows Kitty, the youngest sibling from the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before series, the same girl who once sent out her sisters’ love letters, as she travels to Seoul, South Korea, to be with her long-distance boyfriend, Dae (Choi Minyeong). But on her very first night, she’s thrown off balance when she suspects he has a girlfriend, Yuri (Gia Kim). He doesn’t, it’s all a ruse, but the misunderstanding sets off a chain of self-discovery for Kitty.