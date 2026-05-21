It’s a sharp contrast to how we first met him in season, flipping his hair to Hot' staring down at Kitty with a clipped “No English.” The introduction established Minho as one of Netflix’s most instantly recognisable teen characters: sharp-tongued, self-assured and almost theatrically self-contained. But even then, Lee allowed glimpses of something softer underneath, the loneliness of a boy living away from his mother, chasing a father’s approval. He masked need with sarcasm. As we realise slowly through the seasons: Minho has never had a 'safe space', or anyone to believe in him so strongly as Kitty does. And so, when Kitty doubts him, his entire system is rattled.