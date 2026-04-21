Gia, who made a different appearance on the Daebak show, made a rather emotional comment once: “One of the biggest blessings of Xo Kitty, is how it drew me and my brother closer. We are very different people, and it forced us to communicate. At the beginning, there were some bumps, as he was being so annoying, but overall, beautiful things came out of it, and now I feel every time I spend time with him, the days and moments, I can confidently say, I am happy if I die now, are the moments after I spend time with my brother. If I have a really good day with him at the park, then I am like I could die now.”