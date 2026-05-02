5 K-drama pairings that broke fandoms with brutal endings and deserve another series: Moon Lovers to Youth of May

Head to the Goryeo Dynasty with IU and Lee Joon-gi in this heartbreaking historical fantasy. IU stars as Go Ha-jin, a modern woman whisked back in time after a solar eclipse, waking up as Hae Soo, a noblewoman caught in the royal court of King Taejo. Surrounded by scheming princes and deadly political games, she finds herself drawn to the dark, enigmatic Wang So (Lee Joon-gi), the future King Gwangjong. But in the palace, love is never safe, every choice could cost her heart, her allies, and even her life. Lee Joon-gi and IU had powerful chemistry, a bond so intense, and yet, they didn't get the happy ending that fans wanted to see. As a result, years on, fans still demand for closure, or at least to see them in a different show.