K-Drama Rewind, Itaewon Class: Park Seo-joon and Kim Da-mi's raw, angsty underdog tale loses its bite midway

Yi-seo is, at times, almost infuriating, and credit to Kim Da-mi for crafting a character who is at once endearing, comical, and deeply bruised, precisely because she cannot see the greys between black and white. She can be vicious with her words, and her insecurity often curdles into control, especially in the way she keeps Sae-ro-yi’s former love, Soo-ah, at a distance, a shame, given how much quiet promise and sweetness that relationship held.