5 K-dramas to piece you back together after an emotionally exhausting week: Healer to Reply 1988

Want to crank it up a notch? Perhaps some romance and spy fun for the lady? Well, here's Healer. A high-stakes fusion of romance and political intrigue, starring Park Min-young as well, Healer follows Seo Jung-hu (Ji Chang-wook), an elite, tech-savvy "night courier" who completes dangerous missions under total anonymity with the goal of retiring to a deserted island. His life becomes entangled with a plucky tabloid reporter and a famous journalist as they uncover a decades-old mystery involving their parents and a group of friends who ran an illegal radio station during a time of political unrest. As Jung-hu goes undercover as a bumbling intern to protect the woman he loves, the drama brings Parkour action with a sweet story of healing, justice, and the courage it takes to step out of the shadows.