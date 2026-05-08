Baeksang Arts Awards 2026: Hyun Bin and Park Bo-Young win big, full winners list revealed

K-drama fans, assemble: The 62nd edition of the Baeksang Arts Awards delivered glamour, tears, standing ovations and enough star power to keep the internet busy for the next few days. Returning for their eighth time as the beloved MC trio, Shin Dong Yup, Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum lit up Seoul’s COEX Hall D on Friday night, as Korean entertainment’s biggest names gathered to celebrate the year’s finest dramas, films, variety shows and theatre productions.