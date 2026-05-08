Baeksang Arts Awards 2026: Hyun Bin and Park Bo-Young win big, full winners list revealed

Korea's biggest names gathered to celebrate the year’s dramas and films
K-drama fans, assemble: The 62nd edition of the Baeksang Arts Awards delivered glamour, tears, standing ovations and enough star power to keep the internet busy for the next few days. Returning for their eighth time as the beloved MC trio, Shin Dong Yup, Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum lit up Seoul’s COEX Hall D on Friday night, as Korean entertainment’s biggest names gathered to celebrate the year’s finest dramas, films, variety shows and theatre productions.
The red carpet alone was enough to send fans spiralling, with stars including Park Ji Hoon, Park Jinyoung, Shin Hye Sun, Im YoonA, Shin Se Kyung, Lee Sung Min, Lee Chae Min and Ahn Hyo Seop making appearances.
The ceremony kicked off with rising stars Choo Young Woo and Chae Won Bin presenting the first award of the night. Lee Chae-min scored the evening’s first win for Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, setting the tone for a night packed with emotional speeches, surprise victories and roaring fan reactions. Hyun Bin thanked wife Son Ye-jin in emotional speech, as well.
Here’s the complete winners list from the 2026 Baeksang Arts Awards:
Movie: Yoo Hae Jin for The King’s Warden
Broadcast: Ryu Seung Ryong for The Dream Life of Mr Kim
Best New Actor: Lee Chae Min (Bon Appétit, Your Majesty)
Best New Actress: Bang Hyo Rin (Aema)
Technical Achievement: Kang Seung Won (The Seasons)
Best Screenplay: Song Hye Jin (You and Everything Else)
Best Supporting Actor: Yoo Seung Mok (The Dream Life of Mr Kim)
Best Supporting Actress: Lim Soo Jung (Low Life)
Best Director: Park Shin Woo (Our Unwritten Seoul)
Best Drama: You and Everything Else
Best Actor: Hyun Bin (Made in Korea)
Best Actress: Park Bo Young (Our Unwritten Seoul)
Best New Actor: Park Ji Hoon (The King’s Warden)
Best New Actress: Seo Su Bin (The World of Love)
Best New Director: Park Joon Ho (3670)
Technical Achievement: Lee Min Hwi (Pavane)
Best Screenplay: Byun Sung Hyun and Lee Jin Seong (Good News)
Best Supporting Actress: Shin Se Kyung (Humint)
Best Supporting Actor: Lee Sung Min (No Other Choice)
Best Director: Yoon Ga Eun (The World of Love)
Gucci Impact Award: The King’s Warden
Best Movie: No Other Choice
Best Actor: Park Jeong Min (The Ugly)
Best Actress: Mun Ka Young (Once We Were Us)
Naver Popularity Award: Im YoonA and Park Ji Hoon
Best Male Entertainer: Kian84
Best Female Entertainer: Lee Su Ji
Best Education Program: Our Shining Days (KBS1TV)
Best Variety Show: The Wonder Coach
Baeksang Young Theatre Award: Tank of Fire by Theatre Company
Best Performer: Kim Shin Rok (Prima Facie)
Creative Achievement: Seo Byung Goo for Evita
Best Performer in Musical: Kim Jun Su (Beetlejuice)
Best Musical: Arang
Best Theatre: Jellyfish