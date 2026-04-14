Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon to welcome second child: Their love story so far

The couple tied the knot in January 2022 and welcomed their first child in the same year
Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon are set to welcome their second child.
On April 14, Park Shin Hye’s agency SALT Entertainment confirmed the news, sharing, “Park Shin Hye is pregnant with her second child,” and adding, “She is due to give birth this fall. We ask for your warm blessings.”
The couple tied the knot in January 2022 and welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May of the same year.
Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon’s love story stretches back more than a decade, long before they became one of Korea’s most admired celebrity couples.
The two first crossed paths in 2012 while making cameo appearances in the SBS drama The King of Dramas. At the time, Park Shin-hye was already a well-established star thanks to hits like You’re Beautiful and Heartstrings, while Choi Tae-joon was still steadily building his career.
They became closer during their university years at Chung-Ang University, where both studied acting—Shin-hye in Drama and Cinema, and Tae-joon in Theatre. Moving within the same creative circles, a natural friendship formed that would later become something more.
By 2017, speculation began to grow after the pair were spotted spending time together on low-key outings. While rumours of a romance swirled, both sides initially denied the reports, choosing to keep their relationship private.
That changed in March 2018, when their agencies confirmed they had been dating since late 2017, following a year of friendship. The news was met with overwhelming support, with Park Shin-hye later sharing that Tae-joon had been a constant source of comfort and stability in her life.
Their relationship entered a new phase in 2019 when Choi Tae-joon began his mandatory military service as a public service worker. Despite the distance, the couple quietly maintained their bond throughout this period, keeping their relationship largely out of the spotlight.
In November 2021, Park Shin-hye surprised fans with a heartfelt announcement revealing both her pregnancy and upcoming marriage. Choi Tae-joon followed with his own message, expressing gratitude for the life they were building together.
The couple married in an intimate ceremony in Seoul on January 22, 2022, attended by close friends and fellow stars including Lee Min-ho, Lee Hong-gi, and EXO’s D.O.
Just a few months later, on May 31, 2022, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy.