UAE denies reports regarding visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or receiving any Israeli military delegation

Abu Dhabi says ties with Israel are transparent under Abraham Accords framework
The United Arab Emirates has denied reports circulating regarding an alleged visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the UAE.
The country has also denied reports of receiving any Israeli military delegation in the country.
In a statement the UAE government said: "The UAE reaffirms that its relations with Israel are public and conducted within the framework of the well-known and officially declared Abraham Accords, and are not based on non-transparent or unofficial arrangements.
"Accordingly, any claims regarding unannounced visits or undisclosed arrangements are entirely unfounded unless officially announced by the relevant authorities in the UAE."
The statement added a call to media outlets to "exercise accuracy and professionalism", and to refrain from circulating unverified information or promoting misleading political narratives.
It comes after Netanyahu said he "secretly visited" the UAE during the war with Iran, resulting in a "historic breakthrough".
Iran has launched several missiles and drones towards the UAE during the conflict.