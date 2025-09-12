GOLD/FOREX
UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile statements against Qatar

Minister emphasised reckless aggression constitutes violation of Qatar’s sovereignty

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi: Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, summoned the Israeli Deputy Head of Mission in the UAE, David Ohad Horsandi, to strongly condemn and denounce the blatant and cowardly Israeli attack that targeted the State of Qatar, as well as the hostile statements made by the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Minister Al Hashimy emphasised that this reckless aggression constitutes a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, a grave breach of international law and the UN Charter, and an irresponsible escalation that threatens regional and international peace and security.

She reaffirmed that the security and stability of the State of Qatar is an integral part of the security and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, emphasising that any aggression against a GCC member state constitutes an attack on the collective Gulf security framework.

Furthermore, Al Hashimy stressed that the continuation of such hostile and provocative rhetoric undermines prospects for stability and pushes the region towards extremely dangerous trajectories, and solidifies a situation that is unacceptable and cannot be overlooked.

