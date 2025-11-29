UAE launches PHI-1 Satellite on Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 from US

PHI-1 was designed, assembled and the payloads were fully integrated at MBRSC’s facilities in Dubai. Partner teams worked closely with the Centre’s engineers through each stage of development, from concept design and engineering reviews to testing and flight preparation. MBRSC provided full mission assurance, ensuring that every subsystem and payload met the required standards for successful in-orbit operation. The data from the satellite, which will be received at MBRSC’s Mission Control Centre will be analysed and shared with participating organisations, enabling them to advance their research, refine their technologies and build new scientific capabilities.