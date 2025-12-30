Dubai Civil Defence unveils modern identity to reinforce public safety mission

New visual system highlights commitment to protecting lives and property
Dubai: Dubai Civil Defence has unveiled a new corporate identity, marking a major milestone in its development and future-focused vision. The update refreshes the organisation’s visual system, reinforcing Dubai’s global leadership in public safety and emergency preparedness.
The new identity carries the slogan “Protecting Lives and Property”, highlighting the organisation’s core mission and long-standing dedication to safety across the emirate. It also aligns with the unified civil defence branding adopted nationwide.
The updated visual system features a modern palette of colours and typography, complementing a new logo rich with symbolism. The laurel wreath represents the nobility of the mission, stars reflect the seven emirates and unity of civil defence commands, the falcon signifies strength and heritage, and a central shield bearing the UAE flag embodies protection and security.
Gold is now the primary colour, harmonising with the UAE national emblem, alongside national flag colours. The falcon design has been simplified and visual elements modernised for clarity and adaptability across digital platforms, in line with Dubai Government visual identity standards.
Major General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Civil Defence, said the new identity reflects the organisation’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property. He added that it supports Dubai Civil Defence’s ambition to achieve global leadership in public safety while preserving its legacy and UAE heritage.
The initiative also aims to strengthen institutional presence and unify visual messaging, reinforcing Dubai Civil Defence’s image as a leading government entity committed to excellence and integration. The move aligns with Dubai’s strategic vision to become the safest and most secure city.
