GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE launches special flights for stranded passengers

Stranded passengers to leave on special flights as UAE aviation restores services

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE launches special flights for stranded passengers
Unsplash

Dubai: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced the commencement of exceptional flight operations at UAE airports, enabling stranded passengers affected by recent regional developments to depart, in line with the schedules to be announced by airlines to affected passengers and the relevant destinations.

The authority urges passengers whose flights have been impacted not to proceed to airports until they have been contacted and notified of their flight timings and details by their respective airlines, in order to avoid congestion and ensure smooth processing.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

The authority expressed its appreciation for passengers’ cooperation, emphasising that adherence to the issued instructions plays a central role in facilitating procedures and maintaining orderly operations

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The UAE aviation authorities announced that accommodation, travel costs for passengers affected by flight changes are covered.

UAE steps up to support passengers amid flight changes

2m read
UAE partially closes airspace as precautionary measure

UAE partially closes airspace as precautionary measure

1m read
Visitors meeting employers at the Civil Aviation Career Fair organised by General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) at Etihad Museum in Dubai.

UAE aviation hiring takes off: 1,000 new jobs planned

4m read
To operate a drone in the UAE, residents and citizens must be trained, registered, and approved by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

UAE approves 5 drone training centres

2m read