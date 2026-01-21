“People targeting aviation now know exactly where to apply,” he said. “It gives clarity on the variety of roles available.”

Registrations crossed 13,000, highlighting strong appetite among young Emiratis and residents for aviation careers.

Omar bin Ghaleb, Deputy Director General of the GCAA, said the career fair was the first event of its kind in the UAE, bringing 27 aviation stakeholders under one roof.

According to the GCAA - the UAE's civil aviation body - more than 13,000 people registered for the event, which brought together 27 aviation stakeholders, including Abu Dhabi Airports, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Airbus, and others.

The comments come as passenger traffic rebounds to unprecedented heights and aviation investment continues to rise.

Sanad - a provider of aircraft engine Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) solutions, Etihad Airways, along with other industry players, used the General Civil Aviation Authority’s (GCAA) inaugural career fair to shed light on the growing demand for technical, engineering and data-led roles.

Post-Covid travel demand has also rebounded faster than expected, with IATA data showing passenger traffic recovering earlier than forecast.

Air traffic controllers, pilots, ground engineers and aerospace specialists continue to form the backbone of the industry, while newer fields such as air mobility, air taxis, aerospace law and AI-driven operations are emerging rapidly, he explained.

According to bin Ghaleb, core aviation roles will remain in demand despite technological change.

Sanad currently employs around 800 people across its engine MRO operations and plans to grow to 1,000 employees by the end of this year, driven by new long-term contracts from global aircraft engine manufacturers.

“This partnership gives us the opportunity to showcase the career paths we offer, whether for direct employment, internships, apprenticeships or graduate training,” Budebs said.

According to Ebraheem Budebs, Group Head of Human Resources at Sanad, the partnership is designed to expose job seekers – particularly Emiratis – to careers in engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), one of aviation’s most regulated and skills-intensive fields.

Sanad confirmed it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the GCAA to strengthen collaboration on talent development and recruitment.

Sanad already works with partners including Safran, Pratt & Whitney and GE, maintaining four different engine types, and employs staff from more than 40 nationalities.

“This is a facility we are building from scratch,” Budebs said. “As we induct more engines, we need more highly skilled people from across the world.”

A new engine MRO facility, now in early development, is expected to be ready for induction by Q4 2028. Once fully operational, it could employ between 1,500 and 2,000 people over the next decade.

Beyond immediate hiring, Sanad revealed ambitious long-term plans that could significantly boost aviation employment in Abu Dhabi.

New Sanad facility to create up to 2,000 jobs

“These technical roles are the backbone of the industry,” Budebs said. “Five years from now, the number of jobs increases, but the ratio remains the same.”

Around 80 per cent of MRO jobs are hands-on technical roles, such as engine assembly, disassembly, inspection, cleaning and specialised repairs. The remaining 15–20 per cent are support and corporate functions, including supply chain, safety, quality, finance and human capital.

While corporate and support roles remain important, Sanad said the future of aviation employment will remain overwhelmingly technical.

What roles will dominate hiring?

“We’re shifting from transactional to data-driven operations,” she said. “There is huge demand for people who can analyse large volumes of data.”

The airline is hiring across a mix of fresh graduates and experienced professionals, with strong demand for data scientists, airport management specialists, cadet pilots and aircraft technicians as the fleet expands.

Fatima Al Hammadi, Senior Manager for HR Business Partners and National Development at Etihad, said the airline aims to recruit 1,200 Emiratis over five years, with around 200 roles already secured for this year.

Etihad Airways said the career fair aligns closely with its Emiratisation strategy.

Etihad targets 1,200 hires in five years

“There is much more scope in aviation here,” she said.

Anupama M Augustine, an aeronautical engineer visiting from India, said the UAE offers far more attractive pay and career prospects despite India having a larger pool of aviation graduates.

“When I saw the news about the biggest airport in the world, I knew this was the right time,” he said.

Omran Albalushi, an aviation professional who has worked with Etihad and Qatar Airways, said the UAE’s airport expansion plans and long-term vision drew him back to the country.

For many job seekers, the fair reinforced the UAE’s status as a global aviation hub.

Job seekers come to UAE

