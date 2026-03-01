GOLD/FOREX
UAE: All expenses paid for affected passengers as flights rescheduled

UAE activates aviation plans: UAE steps up to support passengers amid flight disruptions

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
The UAE aviation authorities announced that accommodation, travel costs for passengers affected by flight changes are covered.
Gulf News

Dubai: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the United Arab Emirates has announced the activation of operational plans to contain the repercussions of the developments taking place in the region.

The Authority affirmed that the UAE’s aviation sector continues to manage passenger traffic in an organised and flexible manner to mitigate the impact of successive amendments to flight schedules, thereby limiting operational disruptions and ensuring smooth procedures within airport terminals across the country.

GCAA stated that the country’s airports and national carriers are working in an integrated manner to manage operational traffic in accordance with approved plans.

Rerouting

Measures implemented include the rerouting of certain flights between the country’s airports, the acceleration of rescheduling processes, and the strengthening of on-ground coordination within passenger terminals to address any potential congestion.

The GCAA announced that the State is bearing all hosting and accommodation costs for affected and stranded passengers, ensuring the continued provision of essential services during the period of operational adjustments.

Over the past hours, the country’s airports and national carriers have handled approximately 20,200 passengers affected by the rescheduling of certain flights.

Temporary accommdation, meals, refreshments

Temporary accommodation has been provided, along with meals and refreshments, in addition to facilitating rebooking procedures in line with the approved operational plans.

The country's national carriers, in coordination with the competent authorities, also managed a number of arriving and departing flights affected by operational circumstances.

Transit passengers

Passengers have been transported to their destinations within the country, temporary accommodation was provided for transit passengers, and all regulatory procedures were completed in accordance with the approved frameworks.

The Authority confirmed that coordination between airports and airlines is ongoing to monitor flight statuses and reschedule services, supporting the safe and orderly resumption of operations as soon as conditions permit.

The GCAA renewed its call on passengers to follow official updates through approved channels and to contact their respective airlines directly for any developments related to their flights.

