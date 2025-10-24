Sharjah Civil Defence: Protecting lives around the clock

With rapid urban and economic growth transforming the emirate, the authority continues to advance with confidence — combining operational efficiency, cutting-edge technology, and swift response to create a safe and sustainable environment. Their mission reflects the UAE’s vision of placing people at the heart of development, proving that progress and safety can go hand in hand.

Sharjah: Across every corner of the Emirate of Sharjah, at every hour of the day and night, stand the quiet heroes of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority — always ready to watch, respond, and protect. For them, safeguarding lives and property is not merely a duty but a national commitment that never rests.

“Our vision is rooted in the national approach of prioritising human safety,” Brigadier General Al Shamsi explained. “We operate under the guidance of the wise leadership, turning vision into action through sustainability, innovation, and community partnership. Our goal is for Sharjah to become a model of risk prevention and future-ready emergency management.”

The authority has developed a comprehensive prevention and protection system built on proactive strategies aimed at reducing accidents, raising public awareness, and adhering to international standards in training, response, and equipment. Each centre, patrol, and officer forms part of a unified network spanning Sharjah’s cities and regions — ensuring that safety is the result of planning, professionalism, and teamwork.

This vision also focuses on developing human capabilities — empowering personnel through training, knowledge, and advanced technologies. “We don’t wait for emergencies to happen; we act before they occur,” he emphasised. “Planning, monitoring, and building capacity on scientific and field-based foundations ensures that every resident becomes part of a shared culture of safety.”

Brigadier Saeed Obaid Rashid Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director General, said: “Field readiness is one of the pillars of our work. Our daily performance depends on the integration of skilled human resources with smart infrastructure. This extensive deployment allows us to reach any incident within minutes, reflecting our investment in both technology and people.”

Yet amid all these advancements, the core mission remains unchanged: to keep Sharjah safe for every resident and visitor. Each emergency call is more than a task — it is a test of readiness, teamwork, and national pride. Every day, the dedication and professionalism of Sharjah Civil Defence personnel stand as a testament to their loyalty and commitment to the community they serve.

Sustainability is another cornerstone of operations. The vehicle fleet is being upgraded for fuel efficiency, eco-friendly lighting is used at centres, and electronic systems streamline services — all aligning with Sharjah’s environmental goals and efforts to enhance quality of life.

