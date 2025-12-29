Nearly 99 per cent of residents feel safe in homes and public places in Sharjah

Sharjah: Residents across the emirate continue to report a strong sense of safety, according to the results of the Survey on the Perception of Safety of Lives and Property in the Emirate of Sharjah 2025, released by the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority in collaboration with the Department of Statistics and Community Development–Sharjah.

Brigadier Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, said the results reflect strong partnership between Civil Defense and the community. He noted that the high sense of safety is the result of sustained preventive efforts, enhanced preparedness and coordinated work among relevant entities.

The survey was conducted on a sample of 5,085 participants from across the emirate, with on-site questionnaires carried out at several shopping centres to ensure diversity and broad representation. Of the respondents, 67.5 per cent were from Sharjah City, 21.3 per cent from the Eastern Region and 11.2 per cent from the Central Region.

In addition, 94.32 per cent of participants said they believe fire incident rates in Sharjah have not increased compared to previous years. This was attributed to preventive policies, increased community awareness of safety practices, and the operational readiness of emergency response teams.

According to the findings, 97.9 per cent of participants said they feel safe from fire incidents inside their homes, while 98.8 per cent reported feeling safe in public places. The results point to the effectiveness of preventive safety systems and the integration of efforts aimed at protecting lives and property.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.