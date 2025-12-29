Nearly 99 per cent of residents feel safe in homes and public places in Sharjah

Civil Defense survey finds strong confidence in fire prevention and emergency response
Sharjah: Residents across the emirate continue to report a strong sense of safety, according to the results of the Survey on the Perception of Safety of Lives and Property in the Emirate of Sharjah 2025, released by the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority in collaboration with the Department of Statistics and Community Development–Sharjah.
The survey revealed positive indicators across key safety areas, reflecting high levels of public confidence in fire prevention measures and emergency response systems throughout the emirate.
According to the findings, 97.9 per cent of participants said they feel safe from fire incidents inside their homes, while 98.8 per cent reported feeling safe in public places. The results point to the effectiveness of preventive safety systems and the integration of efforts aimed at protecting lives and property.
The survey also showed that 98.3 per cent of respondents trust fire stations located near their residential areas, highlighting the role of their presence and geographical distribution in strengthening safety within neighbourhoods.
In addition, 94.32 per cent of participants said they believe fire incident rates in Sharjah have not increased compared to previous years. This was attributed to preventive policies, increased community awareness of safety practices, and the operational readiness of emergency response teams.
The survey was conducted on a sample of 5,085 participants from across the emirate, with on-site questionnaires carried out at several shopping centres to ensure diversity and broad representation. Of the respondents, 67.5 per cent were from Sharjah City, 21.3 per cent from the Eastern Region and 11.2 per cent from the Central Region.
Brigadier Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, said the results reflect strong partnership between Civil Defense and the community. He noted that the high sense of safety is the result of sustained preventive efforts, enhanced preparedness and coordinated work among relevant entities.
He added that the survey serves as a strategic tool to guide future development plans, strengthen preventive initiatives and promote a culture of safety as a daily practice among individuals and institutions, in line with Sharjah’s vision of providing a stable and safe environment for residents.
The findings reaffirm the success of ongoing efforts to establish an integrated safety system based on prevention, preparedness and community engagement, underscoring that protecting lives and property remains a shared responsibility.
