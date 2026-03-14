Sharjah Civil Defence raises emergency readiness for Laylat Al Qadr and Eid Al Fitr

Authorities also urged members of the public to follow safety guidelines
Sharjah: The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority has stepped up its operational readiness ahead of the 27th night of Ramadan , widely observed as Laylat Al Qadr , and the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holidays, as part of a comprehensive plan to enhance safety and ensure rapid emergency response across the emirate.
The authority said the plan focuses on strengthening preventive measures, boosting field deployment, and ensuring that specialized teams and equipment remain on standby around the clock to handle emergency reports efficiently.
Civil Defence teams and specialized vehicles have been strategically deployed across key locations, particularly near major mosques that witness large gatherings of worshippers during the final days of Ramadan. Operations rooms will also remain active 24 hours a day to receive emergency calls and monitor incidents in real time.
Additional response points have been reinforced at several vital locations to ensure rapid access to emergency sites and efficient handling of incidents in line with the highest professional readiness standards.
Brigadier Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, said the authority has implemented a comprehensive operational plan that takes into account the increased community activity during the last ten days of Ramadan, when mosques see a surge in the number of worshippers.
“Our teams are operating at the highest level of preparedness, with enhanced deployment in densely populated areas to ensure a swift response to any emergency and provide the necessary support whenever required,” Brigadier Al Shamsi said.
He added that the emirate’s civil defence system relies on an integrated network of field centres equipped with specialised vehicles and advanced communication systems linking field teams directly to operations rooms.
“This system allows incidents to be monitored in real time and enables the nearest response teams to reach the site within minutes, enhancing response efficiency and ensuring rapid handling of various emergencies while prioritising the protection of lives and property,” he explained.
As part of the preparedness plan, Civil Defence teams are also conducting inspection tours around mosques and facilities that witness increased activity during the last days of Ramadan. The inspections aim to ensure that safety and prevention systems are fully operational and to provide guidance to those responsible for managing these sites.
Authorities also urged members of the public to follow safety guidelines, cooperate with Civil Defence teams and avoid practices that may pose risks. Residents were also advised to keep a close watch on children and ensure their safety during gatherings and celebrations.
Officials stressed that public adherence to preventive measures plays a vital role in enhancing community safety and enabling emergency teams to carry out their duties efficiently during the holy month and the Eid holidays.